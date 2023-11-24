Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,171 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 7.53% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $29,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $24.78.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.