Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.48

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.45. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 121,008 shares trading hands.

GSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 141.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Globalstar by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Globalstar by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 730,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,421 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

