Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Shares Gap Up to $22.60

Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $24.30. Golden Heaven Group shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 11,553 shares traded.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Heaven Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Golden Heaven Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

