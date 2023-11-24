Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 506,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,531,521 shares.The stock last traded at $9.27 and had previously closed at $8.81.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

