Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.16% of Grand Canyon Education worth $98,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $140.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

