Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 957,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $98,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 96.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 37.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 97.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 76,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.92. 10,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,448. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

