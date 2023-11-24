Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gravity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

GRVY stock opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.66. Gravity has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $82.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gravity by 80.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gravity by 78.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

