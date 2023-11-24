Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Up 9.8%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

