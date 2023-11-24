Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Major Shareholder Acquires $271,350.00 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Great Elm Group, Inc. bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,520,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,628. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.41. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth about $214,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

