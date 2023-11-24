Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 117,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 429,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 7.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

