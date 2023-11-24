Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 126,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 58,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Group Eleven Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

