Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $30.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%.
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
