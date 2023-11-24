Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $30.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.