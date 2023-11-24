Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 3%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.60. 1,427,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,385,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $4.60 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

