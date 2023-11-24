Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 39,859 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,859 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at $270,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $448,154. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

