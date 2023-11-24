Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 7,317 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.02.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

