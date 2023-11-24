Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,670. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Trading Down 0.5 %

SGEN stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.59. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $217.51. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seagen

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.