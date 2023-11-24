Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.87 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

