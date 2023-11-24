Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.73 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,368,000 after purchasing an additional 310,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $267.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.05 and its 200-day moving average is $264.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $196.11 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

