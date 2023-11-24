Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 123.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

