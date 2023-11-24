Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 19,624 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in VMware by 100,043.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,786,540,000 after buying an additional 718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in VMware by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Price Performance

VMW opened at $142.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average of $151.22. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

