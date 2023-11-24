Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 35,603 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,500. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.0 %

BKR opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.