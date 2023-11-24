Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 39,998 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,998 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,411,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,898,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,600,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $443.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

