Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 63,461 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,461 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.46. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

