H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. DNB Markets raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.01%.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
