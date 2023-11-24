Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $14.46 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after buying an additional 87,202 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 105.6% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.70. 159,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

