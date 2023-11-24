Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,773,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,936 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 581,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 428,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

HDB stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. 337,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.