Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 9,110 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 987,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,552. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

