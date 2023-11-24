Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 52,190 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,190 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of JD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.86. 1,714,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,676,964. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

