HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $251.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.79. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,099 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

