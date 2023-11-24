HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.40

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 13522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLS. Stifel Canada lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$113.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $101,910 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

