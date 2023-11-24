Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Up to $4.08

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $4.23. Holley shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 59,352 shares traded.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Holley from $7.00 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Holley Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $514.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Holley news, CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth $28,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

