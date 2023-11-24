Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,602 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 180,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,226. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

