Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,452.55

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $141,452.55 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

