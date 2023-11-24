Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,191 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $43,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 892.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

