Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 132,663 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,663 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of Phillips 66 worth $116,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.23. 357,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,287. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

