Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 319,133 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Crown Castle worth $99,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.17. 250,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,605. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

