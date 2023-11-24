Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $127.97 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,168,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,397 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.38% of Fastenal worth $127,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,628 shares of company stock worth $5,867,257 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 264,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,308. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

