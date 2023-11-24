Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $97.37 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Moody’s worth $97,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $362.44. 96,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.54 and its 200 day moving average is $332.74. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $368.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,615,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

