Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,319 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of VMware worth $87,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock remained flat at $142.48 during midday trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average is $151.22. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

