Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 36,276 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $106,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,319,000 after purchasing an additional 287,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

