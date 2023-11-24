Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 74,213 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $86,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

