Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 532,021 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $92,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,417. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

