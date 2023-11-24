Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 126,663 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,663 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $95,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.45. 43,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $473.18.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

