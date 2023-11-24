Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 326,065 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326,065 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of Newmont worth $126,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Newmont by 49.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Newmont by 197.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Newmont by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.81. 2,687,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,725. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

