Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 47,123 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,123 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.27% of American International Group worth $108,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,883. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

