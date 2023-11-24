Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,151 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.25. 70,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,987. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

