Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in PayPal by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 14,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 403,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after buying an additional 264,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,099,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

