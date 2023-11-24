Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,215 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,327 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,725,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. 83,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

