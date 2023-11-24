Huntington National Bank Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,555 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 65,446 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 346,714 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.20. 137,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,072. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.