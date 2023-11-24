Huntington National Bank Has $15.16 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,817 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 465,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

